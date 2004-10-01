Трек · 2004
Too Shy (Midnight Mix)
8 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Tongue-tied or short of breath don't even try
Try a little harder
Something's wrong, I'm not naive, you must must be strong
Ooh, baby try
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Too Shy2017 · Сингл · Kajagoogoo
White Feathers [Manhattan Clique Remixes] (Manhattan Clique Remixes)2009 · Сингл · Kajagoogoo
BBC In Concert [30th May 1983, Live at the Hammersmith Odeon] (30th May 1983, Live at the Hammersmith Odeon)2009 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
Islands2004 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
White Feathers2004 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
The Very Best Of Kajagoogoo1996 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo