The Motels

The Motels

Трек  ·  2011

Suddenly Last Summer (2002 Remastered Version)

2 лайка

The Motels

Исполнитель

The Motels

Трек Suddenly Last Summer (2002 Remastered Version)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Suddenly Last Summer (2002 Remastered Version)

Suddenly Last Summer (2002 Remastered Version)

The Motels

Essential: New Wave

3:40

Текст песни

It happened one summer

It happened one time

It happened forever

For a short time

A place for a moment

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Belgium

