Suddenly Last Summer (2002 Remastered Version)

Only the Lonely (Billboard Hot 100 - No 9)

2023 · Сингл · The Motels

Suddenly Last Summer (Billboard Hot 100 - No 9)

2023 · Сингл · The Motels

Only the Lonely

2023 · Сингл · The Motels

Live And Dangerous [Live (Remastered)]

2022 · Альбом · The Motels

The Last Few Beautiful Days

2018 · Альбом · The Motels

The Motels Live at the Whisky a Go Go: 50th Anniversary Special

2015 · Альбом · The Motels

Suddenly Last Summer - Single

2014 · Сингл · The Motels

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

2009 · Сингл · The Motels

Poker Face (as made famous by Lady Gaga)

2009 · Сингл · The Motels

Nothing Compares 2 U

2009 · Сингл · The Motels

All I Want For Christmas Is You

2009 · Сингл · The Motels

Only The Lonely (Re-Recorded Version)