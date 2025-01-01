Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Reflections/Carnival1998 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
The Magic Of Manuel1991 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Y Viva Espana1990 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Mountain Fiesta1990 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
The Magic Of Manuel And The Music Of The Mountains1988 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Latin Hits1988 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Manuel & The Music Of The Mountains1987 · Альбом · Manuel & His Music of the Mountains