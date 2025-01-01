La jolie fille de Perth, WD 15, Act 2: "Quand la flamme de l'amour" (Ralph)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto En Ré Mineur Pour Deux Pianos Et Orchestre - Concert Champêtre Pour Clavecin Et Orchestre

Maria Callas Sings Great Arias From French Operas

Music of the 20th Century: Poulenc, Dutilleux, Milhaud & Gershwin

Georges Prêtre - The Last Concert At La Scala