О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Simple Minds

Simple Minds

Трек  ·  2011

All The Things She Said (Extended Version)

1 лайк

Simple Minds

Исполнитель

Simple Minds

Трек All The Things She Said (Extended Version)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек All The Things She Said (Extended Version)

All The Things She Said (Extended Version)

Simple Minds

80s 12'' Party

5:11

Текст песни

Don't you look back on a big lost world

Crying out tomorrow

Don't you look down like the heroes say

Come tell me all about it

Take me to the streets where the bonfires burn

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Milton Keynes 1991
Milton Keynes 19912025 · Альбом · Simple Minds
Релиз Live in the City of Diamonds
Live in the City of Diamonds2025 · Альбом · Simple Minds
Релиз Act of Love
Act of Love2022 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз Forty: The Best Of Simple Minds 1979-2019
Forty: The Best Of Simple Minds 1979-20192019 · Альбом · Simple Minds
Релиз For One Night Only
For One Night Only2019 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз Live in the City of Angels (Deluxe)
Live in the City of Angels (Deluxe)2019 · Альбом · Simple Minds
Релиз Walk Between Worlds (Live in the City of Angels)
Walk Between Worlds (Live in the City of Angels)2019 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) [Live in the City of Angels]
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) [Live in the City of Angels]2019 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз Don't You (Forget About Me) [Live in the City of Angels]
Don't You (Forget About Me) [Live in the City of Angels]2019 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз Love Song (Live in the City of Angels)
Love Song (Live in the City of Angels)2019 · Сингл · Simple Minds
Релиз Waterfront
Waterfront2018 · Сингл · Playone
Релиз Alive and Kicking (Symphonic Version)
Alive and Kicking (Symphonic Version)2018 · Сингл · Simple Minds

Похожие артисты

Simple Minds
Артист

Simple Minds

U2
Артист

U2

Fleetwood Mac
Артист

Fleetwood Mac

INXS
Артист

INXS

Tears For Fears
Артист

Tears For Fears

Billy Idol
Артист

Billy Idol

Peter Gabriel
Артист

Peter Gabriel

Bruce Springsteen
Артист

Bruce Springsteen

Prince
Артист

Prince

Chicago
Артист

Chicago

Roxy Music
Артист

Roxy Music

Prince & The Revolution
Артист

Prince & The Revolution

Toto
Артист

Toto