Billy Idol

Billy Idol

Трек  ·  2011

White Wedding - Parts 1 And 2 (Shotgun Mix; 2001 Remastered Version)

8 лайков

Billy Idol

Исполнитель

Billy Idol

Трек White Wedding - Parts 1 And 2 (Shotgun Mix; 2001 Remastered Version)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек White Wedding - Parts 1 And 2 (Shotgun Mix; 2001 Remastered Version)

White Wedding - Parts 1 And 2 (Shotgun Mix; 2001 Remastered Version)

Billy Idol

80s 12'' Party

8:26

Текст песни

Hey little sister, what have you done?

Hey little sister, who's the only one?

Hey little sister, who's your superman?

Hey little sister, who's the one you want?

Hey little sister, shotgun

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

