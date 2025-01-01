О нас

Duran Duran

Трек  ·  1988

God (London) [2010 Remaster]

Контент 18+

Исполнитель

Трек God (London) [2010 Remaster]

1

Трек God (London) [2010 Remaster]

God (London) [2010 Remaster]

Big Thing (Deluxe Edition)

1:39

Текст песни

God created the world

Then created the Devil to blame for his mistakes

I closed the door of my hotel room behind me

It was like closing a chapter in the book of life

Outside, 30 floors below, I could hear the police using their sirens like wolf whistles to pick up young girls

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
