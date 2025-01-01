Трек · 1993
Where Eagles Dare (Live; 1998 Remastered Version)
14 лайков
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1998 The copyright in this sound recording is owned by Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd under exclusive licence to Parlophone Records Ltd
Текст песни
It's snowing
Outside the rumbling sound
Of engines roar in the night,
The mission is near the confident men
Are waiting to drop from the sky.
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Monsters Of Rock 19922025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
MIlwaukee 19842025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Legendary Radio Broadcast Recordings2025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Live & Loud, France 19822025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
London, 19902025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Midnight Dynamos, The Complete Dutch Broadcast2025 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Senjutsu2021 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Stratego2021 · Сингл · Iron Maiden
The Writing On The Wall2021 · Сингл · Iron Maiden
Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City2020 · Альбом · Iron Maiden
Sign of the Cross (Live in Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico, September 2019)2020 · Сингл · Iron Maiden
Aces High (Live in Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico, September 2019)2020 · Сингл · Iron Maiden