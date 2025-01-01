О нас

Joe Cocker

Трек  ·  1992

Out of the Rain

9 лайков

Исполнитель

Трек Out of the Rain

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Out of the Rain

Out of the Rain

Night Calls

4:36

Текст песни

Out of the rain, under the shelter

I've been so long where the sun don't shine

Standing at the crossroads, could have went either way

But now I've found you and the storm is behind

Out of the rain, out of the rain

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
