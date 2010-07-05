О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
André Previn

André Previn

Трек  ·  2010

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante

André Previn

Исполнитель

André Previn

Трек The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante

The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante

André Previn

Gustav Holst - Brook Green Suite; Planets Suite

3:39

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2010 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Romeo And Juliet: The Complete Ballet, Op. 64
Romeo And Juliet: The Complete Ballet, Op. 642025 · Альбом · André Previn
Релиз Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue; An American in Paris; Concerto F [Great Performances]
Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue; An American in Paris; Concerto F [Great Performances]2024 · Альбом · Leonard Bernstein
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Andre Previn
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Andre Previn2023 · Сингл · André Previn
Релиз Bach, Bologne, Previn, Vivaldi, Williams
Bach, Bologne, Previn, Vivaldi, Williams2023 · Альбом · John Williams
Релиз It's Delovely
It's Delovely2023 · Сингл · Shorty Rogers
Релиз Daydreaming
Daydreaming2023 · Альбом · Doris Day
Релиз George Gershwin: Concerto in F - Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin: Concerto in F - Rhapsody in Blue2023 · Сингл · Andre Kostelanetz and His Orchestra
Релиз Double Play!
Double Play!2023 · Альбом · André Previn
Релиз Pal Joey
Pal Joey2023 · Альбом · André Previn
Релиз Summer of Love with André Previn
Summer of Love with André Previn2022 · Сингл · André Previn
Релиз Giants Of Jazz
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · André Previn
Релиз Something Wonderful
Something Wonderful2022 · Альбом · André Previn

Похожие артисты

André Previn
Артист

André Previn

The Cleveland Orchestra
Артист

The Cleveland Orchestra

Giacomo Puccini
Артист

Giacomo Puccini

Leopold Stokowski
Артист

Leopold Stokowski

Philharmonia Orchestra
Артист

Philharmonia Orchestra

Tzvi Erez
Артист

Tzvi Erez

Harry Christophers
Артист

Harry Christophers

Renée Fleming
Артист

Renée Fleming

Luigi Roni
Артист

Luigi Roni

Petrit Ceku
Артист

Petrit Ceku

Gustaf Ljunggren
Артист

Gustaf Ljunggren

Linus Roth
Артист

Linus Roth

Ilmar Lapinsch
Артист

Ilmar Lapinsch