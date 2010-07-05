Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2010 EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 2010
The Perfect Fool, Op. 39, Ballet Music: II. Dance of Spirits of Earth. Moderato - Andante
Другие релизы артиста
Romeo And Juliet: The Complete Ballet, Op. 642025 · Альбом · André Previn
Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue; An American in Paris; Concerto F [Great Performances]2024 · Альбом · Leonard Bernstein
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Andre Previn2023 · Сингл · André Previn
Bach, Bologne, Previn, Vivaldi, Williams2023 · Альбом · John Williams
It's Delovely2023 · Сингл · Shorty Rogers
Daydreaming2023 · Альбом · Doris Day
George Gershwin: Concerto in F - Rhapsody in Blue2023 · Сингл · Andre Kostelanetz and His Orchestra
Double Play!2023 · Альбом · André Previn
Pal Joey2023 · Альбом · André Previn
Summer of Love with André Previn2022 · Сингл · André Previn
Giants Of Jazz2022 · Сингл · André Previn
Something Wonderful2022 · Альбом · André Previn