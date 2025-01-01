Трек · 1998
Can I Play With Madness (Live at Donington) [1998 Remastered Version]
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Can I play with madness?
Give me the sense to wonder
To wonder if I'm free
Give me a sense of wonder
To know I can be me
