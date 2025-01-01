О нас

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

Трек  ·  1998

2 Minutes To Midnight (Live At Donington) [1998 Remastered Version] (Live at Donington; 1998 Remastered Edition)

Контент 18+

Iron Maiden

Исполнитель

Iron Maiden

Трек 2 Minutes To Midnight (Live At Donington) [1998 Remastered Version] (Live at Donington; 1998 Remastered Edition)

Название

Альбом

1

Трек 2 Minutes To Midnight (Live At Donington) [1998 Remastered Version] (Live at Donington; 1998 Remastered Edition)

2 Minutes To Midnight (Live At Donington) [1998 Remastered Version] (Live at Donington; 1998 Remastered Edition)

Iron Maiden

Live at Donington (1998 Remaster)

5:42

Текст песни

2 Minutes to Midnight!

Alright, everybody in here, hands in the air

Everywhere, come on

Alright

Sing those bombs and blasts

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
