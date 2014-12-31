Трек · 2014
The Girl with X-Ray Eyes
43 лайка
Информация о правообладателе: Sour Mash Records Ltd
Текст песни
I try to hang on to myself
I don't believe in no one else
And I'm shaking like a leaf
As I fall into the street
But the girl with X-ray eyes
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Council Skies2023 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Easy Now2023 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Magic Secrets #12022 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 - 2021)2021 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Flying On The Ground2021 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
We're On Our Way Now2021 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising2020 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Come On Outside2020 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising EP2019 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising2019 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Wandering Star2019 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
This Is The Place EP2019 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds