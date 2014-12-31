Трек · 2014
Do the Damage
17 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Sour Mash Records Ltd
Текст песни
There's gold in the city
But never quite enough like to pay the rent
You could've had it all
But the pity and everything you're gonna need is heaven sent
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Council Skies2023 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Easy Now2023 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Magic Secrets #12022 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 - 2021)2021 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Flying On The Ground2021 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
We're On Our Way Now2021 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising2020 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Come On Outside2020 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising EP2019 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Blue Moon Rising2019 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Wandering Star2019 · Сингл · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
This Is The Place EP2019 · Альбом · Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds