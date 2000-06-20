Трек · 2000
Bathroom Wall
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2000 Elektra Entertainment. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment A Warner Music Group Company.
Saw a number written on the wall
Said for a good time call, dial 281-7668
Hey baby I can't wait
I got your number off the bathroom wall
Pick up the phone and I start to think
