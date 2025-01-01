The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2, RV 315 "Summer": I. Allegro non molto

Song

2022 · Альбом · Burt Bacharach

Uncensored

2021 · Альбом · Nigel Kennedy

Uncensored

2021 · Альбом · Nigel Kennedy

Kennedy Meets Gershwin

2018 · Альбом · Nigel Kennedy

My World

2016 · Сингл · Nigel Kennedy

Dedications: Fallen Forest (For Isaac Stern) [Radio Edit]

2016 · Сингл · Nigel Kennedy

Vivaldi: The New Four Seasons

2015 · Сингл · Nigel Kennedy

Vivaldi: The New Four Seasons/Summer/10 His Fears Are Only Too True

2015 · Сингл · Nigel Kennedy

Recital

2013 · Альбом · Nigel Kennedy

Elgar: Violin Concerto & Introduction and Allegro

2013 · Альбом · Nigel Kennedy

Kennedy: The Four Elements

2011 · Альбом · Orchestra of Life

The Very Best of Nigel Kennedy