Johnny Clegg

Johnny Clegg

,

Savuka

Трек  ·  1987

Third World Child

Johnny Clegg

Исполнитель

Johnny Clegg

Трек Third World Child

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Third World Child

Third World Child

Johnny Clegg

,

Savuka

Third World Child

4:16

Текст песни

Bits of songs and broken drums

Are all he could recall

So he spoke to me in a bastard tongue

Carried on the silence of the guns

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

