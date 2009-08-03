Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation (P) 2009 EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 2009
The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846: Prelude
Другие релизы артиста
A Playlist for Rembrandt: Music from the Netherlands from Rembrandt's time2019 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Handel Organ Concertos Op.72013 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Goldberg Variations & Toccatas2012 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Bach : Toccatas & Goldberg Variations2009 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Bach Edition Vol. 13, Keyboard Works Vol. II Part: 22006 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Bach Edition Vol. 13, Keyboard Works Vol. II Part: 12006 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 12006 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen
Corelli: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-6, Op. 52005 · Альбом · Arcangelo Corelli
Bach, J.S.: Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord, Vol. 12001 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach, J.S.: Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord, Vol. 22001 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
J.S. Bach: Musicalisches Gesang-Buch2000 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Handel - Organ Concertos Op.7 etc1997 · Альбом · Bob Van Asperen