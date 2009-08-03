О нас

Bob Van Asperen

Bob Van Asperen

Трек  ·  2009

The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846: Prelude

Bob Van Asperen

Исполнитель

Bob Van Asperen

Трек The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846: Prelude

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846: Prelude

The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846: Prelude

Bob Van Asperen

Essential Baroque

2:49

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation (P) 2009 EMI Records Ltd.

