О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Michel Plasson

Michel Plasson

,

José Van Dam

,

Teresa Berganza

Трек  ·  1993

Don Quichotte, Act 1: "Elle m'aime et va me revenir" (Don Quichotte, Dulcinée)

Michel Plasson

Исполнитель

Michel Plasson

Трек Don Quichotte, Act 1: "Elle m'aime et va me revenir" (Don Quichotte, Dulcinée)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Don Quichotte, Act 1: "Elle m'aime et va me revenir" (Don Quichotte, Dulcinée)

Don Quichotte, Act 1: "Elle m'aime et va me revenir" (Don Quichotte, Dulcinée)

Michel Plasson

,

José Van Dam

,

Teresa Berganza

Massenet: Don Quichotte

2:12

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1993 The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Music France.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 15 (Live Recording. Geneva 1978)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 15 (Live Recording. Geneva 1978)2020 · Сингл · L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Релиз Guan Xia: Earth Requiem
Guan Xia: Earth Requiem2013 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз In Terra Pace
In Terra Pace2013 · Альбом · CLaire Désert
Релиз Gounod: Roméo et Juliette (highlights)
Gounod: Roméo et Juliette (highlights)2012 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Delibes: Lakme (Highlights)
Delibes: Lakme (Highlights)2011 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Verdi Requiem VSM
Verdi Requiem VSM2009 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Bizet: Favourite Orchestral Works
Bizet: Favourite Orchestral Works2008 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Credo - Airs sacrés
Credo - Airs sacrés2007 · Сингл · Orchestre National Du Capitole de Toulouse
Релиз Belle Hélène Norman Plasson
Belle Hélène Norman Plasson2007 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique & Harold in Italy
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique & Harold in Italy2006 · Альбом · Michel Plasson
Релиз Sacred Songs
Sacred Songs2006 · Альбом · Roberto Alagna
Релиз Thierry Caens: Troisième souffle
Thierry Caens: Troisième souffle2004 · Альбом · Orchestre National De Lyon

Похожие артисты

Michel Plasson
Артист

Michel Plasson

The Danish National Symphony Orchestra
Артист

The Danish National Symphony Orchestra

Идол
Артист

Идол

Midori
Артист

Midori

South of Eden
Артист

South of Eden

Олег Клёнов
Артист

Олег Клёнов

Thomas
Артист

Thomas

Пальмы
Артист

Пальмы

Владимир Гришко
Артист

Владимир Гришко

The San Francisco Symphony
Артист

The San Francisco Symphony

Machine Age
Артист

Machine Age

The Sword
Артист

The Sword

Suzan Erens
Артист

Suzan Erens