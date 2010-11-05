О нас

Cee-Lo Green

Cee-Lo Green

Трек  ·  2010

Wildflower

8 лайков

Cee-Lo Green

Исполнитель

Cee-Lo Green

Трек Wildflower

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Wildflower

Wildflower

Cee-Lo Green

The Lady Killer (Deluxe)

4:03

Текст песни

All it takes is some moonlight and as long as the weathers fair

Reacts through a river, Romance by the evening air

A fragrance on the flesh this is who she is don't apologize

You are to awe her but you'll only be beautiful in the beholder's eye

Wonderful Wildflower

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Radiculture/Elektra
Другие релизы артиста

Релиз SoulZ Glo (feat. CeeLo Green)
SoulZ Glo (feat. CeeLo Green)2025 · Сингл · The Zevron Don
Релиз We Ride (feat. Karla B & CeeLo Green)
We Ride (feat. Karla B & CeeLo Green)2025 · Сингл · Ty Bru
Релиз Looking 4 Luv
Looking 4 Luv2024 · Сингл · Big Paul E
Релиз Cap Rapper (feat. CeeLo Green,Blueface,Snoop Dogg,JUVENILE & Rick Ross)
Cap Rapper (feat. CeeLo Green,Blueface,Snoop Dogg,JUVENILE & Rick Ross)2023 · Сингл · BlueFace
Релиз Rolling 200 Deep
Rolling 200 Deep2023 · Сингл · DJ Kay Slay
Релиз Jokers Wild
Jokers Wild2023 · Сингл · DJ Muggs
Релиз CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway
CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway2020 · Альбом · Cee-Lo Green
Релиз People Watching
People Watching2020 · Сингл · Cee-Lo Green
Релиз Doing It All Together
Doing It All Together2020 · Сингл · Cee-Lo Green
Релиз Lead Me
Lead Me2020 · Сингл · Cee-Lo Green
Релиз The Song (Recorded Live at TGL Farms)
The Song (Recorded Live at TGL Farms)2019 · Сингл · Cee-Lo Green
Релиз Intentions
Intentions2019 · Сингл · Cee-Lo Green

Похожие артисты

Cee-Lo Green
Артист

Cee-Lo Green

Alicia Keys
Артист

Alicia Keys

Neiked
Артист

Neiked

112
Артист

112

Rob Thomas
Артист

Rob Thomas

Chaka Khan
Артист

Chaka Khan

Janelle Monáe
Артист

Janelle Monáe

Dan Auerbach
Артист

Dan Auerbach

Blake Shelton
Артист

Blake Shelton

The Lonely Island
Артист

The Lonely Island

Young Rising Sons
Артист

Young Rising Sons

Selah Sue
Артист

Selah Sue

Miike Snow
Артист

Miike Snow