Трек · 2010
American Science (Live at Beacon Theater, New York, NY, 31/08/1987)
2 лайка
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
It's a little bit late now
But there's times you will get a little bit out of hand
Making all of a spill
And if we can lay this down you're going all the way
Take a look and I'll check it out
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
New York 19842025 · Альбом · Duran Duran
Pretoria 19932025 · Альбом · Duran Duran
GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo) [Erol Alkan's Rework]2022 · Альбом · Duran Duran
LAUGHING BOY2021 · Сингл · Duran Duran
FUTURE PAST (Deluxe)2021 · Альбом · Duran Duran
FUTURE PAST2021 · Альбом · Duran Duran
GIVE IT ALL UP (feat. Tove Lo)2021 · Сингл · Tove Lo
TONIGHT UNITED2021 · Сингл · Duran Duran
ANNIVERSARY (Edit)2021 · Сингл · Duran Duran
ANNIVERSARY2021 · Сингл · Duran Duran
MORE JOY! (feat. CHAI)2021 · Сингл · Chai
INVISIBLE2021 · Сингл · Duran Duran