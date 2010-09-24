Трек · 2010
A View to a Kill (Live at Beacon Theater, New York, NY, 31/08/1987)
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Meeting you with a view to a kill
Face to face in secret places feel the chill
Nightfall covers me but you know the plans I'm making
Still over sea could it be the whole earth opening wide
A sacred why a mystery gaping inside
