Трек  ·  2000

Girl U Want

Исполнитель

Трек Girl U Want

Girl U Want

The Essential Selection

2:22

Текст песни

You're in a corner everywhere you turn

You know you're headed for the planet of burn

But the words get stuck on the tip of your tongue

She's the real thing but knew it all along

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Релиз Johnny and Mary
Johnny and Mary2020 · Frantic
Релиз Heavy Nova (Bonus Tracks Version)
Heavy Nova (Bonus Tracks Version)2013 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Essential
Essential2011 · Robert Palmer
Релиз The Very Best Of The Island Years
The Very Best Of The Island Years2005 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Essential
Essential2000 · Robert Palmer
Релиз The Essential Selection
The Essential Selection2000 · Robert Palmer
Релиз 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: The Best Of Robert Palmer
20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: The Best Of Robert Palmer1999 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Woke Up Laughing
Woke Up Laughing1998 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Honey
Honey1994 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Ridin' High
Ridin' High1992 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Don't Explain
Don't Explain1990 · Robert Palmer
Релиз Addictions Volume 1
Addictions Volume 11989 · Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer
Артист

Robert Palmer

Duran Duran
Артист

Duran Duran

Phil Collins
Артист

Phil Collins

U2
Артист

U2

Paul McCartney
Артист

Paul McCartney

INXS
Артист

INXS

Tears For Fears
Артист

Tears For Fears

Billy Idol
Артист

Billy Idol

Billy Joel
Артист

Billy Joel

Wham!
Артист

Wham!

Santana
Артист

Santana

Peter Gabriel
Артист

Peter Gabriel

Bruce Springsteen
Артист

Bruce Springsteen