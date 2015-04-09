Трек · 2015
Talking About
152 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
I don't even need to go to the club no more
I just need you here with me on this floor
You ain't gotta worry about a thing at all
Just take a chance, grab my hand
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Why so Serious?2025 · Anth
She's So High2025 · Conor Maynard
Day of the Dead (Acoustic)2024 · Anth
Day of the Dead2024 · Anth
Hawk Tuah2024 · Conor Maynard
Stay (Never Leave)2023 · Sera
Forget Me2022 · Conor Maynard
Baila2022 · Anth
Another Night2022 · Gabry Ponte
Another Night2022 · Gabry Ponte
As It Was (Sing off vs. Hrvy)2022 · Conor Maynard
Glimpse of Us2022 · Conor Maynard