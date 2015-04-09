О нас

Conor Maynard

Conor Maynard

Трек  ·  2015

Talking About (DE$iGNATED Remix)

4 лайка

Conor Maynard

Исполнитель

Conor Maynard

Трек Talking About (DE$iGNATED Remix)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Talking About (DE$iGNATED Remix)

Talking About (DE$iGNATED Remix)

Conor Maynard

Talking About EP

4:49

Текст песни

I don't even need to go to the club no more

I just need you here with me on this floor

You ain't gotta worry about a thing at all

Just take a chance, grab my hand and let's dance

I can feel it in my heart when I'm close to you

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
