Трек · 2015
Nu-di-ty Segue (Live at the SSE Hydro)
6 лайков
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Time to strip down
Time to strip down
Just pop that zipper for me
And the work that thing out
Just expose it
