Трек · 2014
Our Own House
677 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Photo Finish / Republic Records
Текст песни
Came in like the breeze,
I felt it in my knees
Never will it leave
Each day it is retread
Seems like yesterday
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Easy (Stripped)2022 · MisterWives
Dreams2022 · MisterWives
Stepped On A Bee2021 · MisterWives
Jingle Bell Rock -Spotify Singles Holiday2021 · MisterWives
running in place (alternate take)2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
running in place at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
Superbloom at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · lovelytheband
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · MisterWives