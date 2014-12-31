Трек · 2014
Box Around The Sun
34 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Photo Finish / Republic Records
Текст песни
I was just barely holding on trying to keep on
I saw no signs of anyone, box built around the sun
I thought to sleep the day away but dreams were as dark as the night's way
How did you hear the drop of my tear you just saw the fear
You were there for the waking, my soul was sleeping
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Easy (Stripped)2022 · MisterWives
Dreams2022 · MisterWives
Stepped On A Bee2021 · MisterWives
Jingle Bell Rock -Spotify Singles Holiday2021 · MisterWives
running in place (alternate take)2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
running in place at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
Superbloom at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · lovelytheband
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · MisterWives