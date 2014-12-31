Трек · 2014
Not Your Way
Информация о правообладателе: Photo Finish / Republic Records
Текст песни
Over being told to be undressed to look our best
Everywhere my eyes, our figure is less, voice suppressed
But look how very far we have come
Cast a vote, wear pants, and prop up a gun
Now it's not your way, not your way
