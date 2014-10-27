О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt

Трек  ·  2014

Speakers

82 лайка

Sam Hunt

Исполнитель

Sam Hunt

Трек Speakers

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Speakers

Speakers

Sam Hunt

Montevallo

3:48

Текст песни

I softly kiss your neck, and slowly whisper

You breathe in 'cause it feels cold where my lips were

T-shirt for a pillow, music up real low, creepin' through the window

I can feel the bass line in the bed liner, and your heart on mine

Tryin' to jump up out of your chest

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: MCA Nashville

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Liberty
Liberty2024 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Locked Up
Locked Up2024 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Locked Up
Locked Up2024 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Came The Closest
Came The Closest2023 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Women In My Life
Women In My Life2023 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Outskirts
Outskirts2023 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Walmart
Walmart2023 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Start Nowhere
Start Nowhere2022 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Water Under The Bridge
Water Under The Bridge2022 · Sam Hunt
Релиз 23
232021 · Sam Hunt
Релиз Wishful Drinking
Wishful Drinking2021 · Sam Hunt
Релиз when was it over? (feat. Sam Hunt)
when was it over? (feat. Sam Hunt)2021 · Sasha Alex Sloan

Похожие артисты

Sam Hunt
Артист

Sam Hunt

Kelsea Ballerini
Артист

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett
Артист

Thomas Rhett

Noah Kahan
Артист

Noah Kahan

YEBBA
Артист

YEBBA

Vanessa Carlton
Артист

Vanessa Carlton

Gabby Barrett
Артист

Gabby Barrett

Billy Raffoul
Артист

Billy Raffoul

Leona Lewis
Артист

Leona Lewis

Jacob Banks
Артист

Jacob Banks

HAIM
Артист

HAIM

Bradley Cooper
Артист

Bradley Cooper

Paul Epworth
Артист

Paul Epworth