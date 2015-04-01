Информация о правообладателе: Tetr Music
Трек · 2015
Golden Gate Gospel Train
Другие релизы артиста
Ol' Man River2020 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
Gabriel Blows His Horn2020 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
What Are They Doing In Heaven Today?2020 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
I'm a Pilgrim2020 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
Every Time I Feel the Spirit2020 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
The Sun Didn´t Shine / Stalin Wasn´t Stallin2019 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
The Magic Masters2016 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
Tonight in Time2015 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
A Summer Sky Shines2015 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
Your Music Around Me2015 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
I Feel the Spirit2015 · The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet
