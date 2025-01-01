Информация о правообладателе: UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Трек · 1987
The Ferryman
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
Only Attraction2021 · Pete Townshend
The Who´s Tommy - Das Rockmusical - Deutschsprachige Gesamtaufnahme Live2015 · Pete Townshend
Truancy: The Very Best Of Pete Townshend2015 · Pete Townshend
Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia2015 · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia2015 · Phil Daniels
Empty Glass2006 · Pete Townshend
White City2006 · Pete Townshend
All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes2006 · Pete Townshend
Scoop 31994 · Pete Townshend
Psychoderelict1993 · Pete Townshend
The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend1989 · Pete Townshend
Before & After the Who: The Interview1989 · Pete Townshend