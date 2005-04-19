О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Clyde McPhatter

Clyde McPhatter

Трек  ·  2005

Deep Sea Ball

Clyde McPhatter

Исполнитель

Clyde McPhatter

Трек Deep Sea Ball

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Deep Sea Ball

Deep Sea Ball

Clyde McPhatter

Deep Sea Ball - The Best Of Clyde McPhatter

2:21

Текст песни

Deep in the ocean at the catfish hall

All of the fishes had a deep sea ball

First came a whale flippin'* on her tale

Then came a tadpole along her trail

They were rockin', ooh they were rollin'

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Rhino Atlantic
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Little Bitty Pretty One
Little Bitty Pretty One2025 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз All Time Best: Clyde McPhatter
All Time Best: Clyde McPhatter2025 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Pretty Girls Everywhere
Pretty Girls Everywhere2025 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Golden Blues Hits
Golden Blues Hits2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Clyde
Clyde2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Let's Start Over Again
Let's Start Over Again2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз May I Sing for You
May I Sing for You2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters
Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Silhouettes
Silhouettes2024 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Shut Your Big Mouth
Shut Your Big Mouth2022 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter
Релиз Fire
Fire2022 · Альбом · Buddy & Ella Johnson
Релиз Rhythm And Soul
Rhythm And Soul2022 · Альбом · Clyde McPhatter

Похожие артисты

Clyde McPhatter
Артист

Clyde McPhatter

Sam Cooke
Артист

Sam Cooke

Pat Boone
Артист

Pat Boone

Fats Domino
Артист

Fats Domino

Neil Sedaka
Артист

Neil Sedaka

Betty Everett
Артист

Betty Everett

Johnnie Ray
Артист

Johnnie Ray

Raelets
Артист

Raelets

The Four Preps
Артист

The Four Preps

Jim Lowe
Артист

Jim Lowe

Johnny Keating & His Orchestra
Артист

Johnny Keating & His Orchestra