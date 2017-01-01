Трек
Martin Haselbock, European Community Youth Orchestra, Claudio Abbado, London Symphony Chorus, London Philharmonic Choir, Wooburn Singers, St. Alban's School Choir, Haberdasher's Aske's School Boy's Choir, Southend Boys' Choir, Desborough School Choir, The Choir of Forest School, Winnersh, The Choirboys of High Wycombe Parish Church - Berlioz: Te Deum, Op. 22 - Judex crederis
1982 • Классическая музыка • Deutsche Grammophon
10:31