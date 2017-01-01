Your device does not support JavaScript!

Gabriele Lechner, Gretchen Eder, Elisabeth Mach, Jorge Pita, Andreas Esders, Gerhard Eder, Maurizio Pollini, Wiener Philharmoniker, Claudio Abbado, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor - Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C Minor for Piano, Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 80 - II. Finale: d. Allegretto, ma non troppo quasi andante con moto

1987 •  Классическая музыка •  Deutsche Grammophon

Gabriele LechnerGretchen EderElisabeth MachJorge PitaAndreas EsdersGerhard EderMaurizio PolliniWiener PhilharmonikerClaudio AbbadoKonzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor

2:15