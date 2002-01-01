Трек
Judith Blegen, Faye Robinson, Deborah Sasson, Florence Quivar, Lorna Myers, Kenneth Riegel, Benjamin Luxon, Gwynne Howell, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Boys Choir, Boston Symphony Orchestra, James Christie, 小澤征爾 - Mahler: Symphony No.8 in E flat - "Symphony of a Thousand" - Part Two: Final scene from Goethe's "Faust" - "Alles Vergängliche"
2002 • Классическая музыка • Decca Music Group Ltd.
Mahler: Symphony No.8 in E flat - "Symphony of a Thousand" - Part Two: Final scene from Goethe's "Faust" - "Alles Vergängliche"
6:01