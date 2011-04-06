Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vol. 6

Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vol. 6

Artur Schnabel

M.O.T.O  • Классическая музыка  • 2011
Piano Sonata No. 7 In D Major, Op. 10/3 - 1. Presto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No 7 In D Major, Op. 10/3 - 2. Largo e mesto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No 7 In D Major, Op. 10/3 - 3. Menuetto e trio, Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No 7 In D Major, Op. 10/3 - 4. Rondo, Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 8 In C Minor, Op. 13 : Pathetique 1. Grave, Allegro di molto e con brio

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 8 In C Minor, Op. 13 : Pathetique 2. Adagio cantabile

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 8 In C Minor, Op. 13 : Pathetique 3. Rondo, Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 9 In E Major, Op. 14/1 - 1. Allegro

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 9 In E Major, Op. 14/1 - 2. Allegretto

Artur Schnabel

Piano Sonata No. 9 In E Major Op. 14/1 - 3. Rondo, Allegro comodo

Artur Schnabel

