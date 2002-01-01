Basie Meets Bond

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Count Basie
Strike Up the Band
Basie Swings, Bennett Sings
Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59
Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz
Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings
Больше звука
Les grandes chansons, vol. 2 (Les incontournables)
Basie Picks the Winners
The Best Hits
Rosemary Clooney Golden Hits
The Wonderful Jazz Music of Coleman Hawkins, Sarah Vaughan, Quintette du Hot Club de France and Other Hits, Vol. 9
The Very Best Of