Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Girls Like Me

Girls Like Me

Tanya Tucker

Capitol Nashville  • Фолк/народная, Фолк  • 1986

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома This is Our Country (Duet)

This is Our Country (Duet)

Постер альбома Never Again, Every Time

Never Again, Every Time

Постер альбома This is Our Country (Cast Version)

This is Our Country (Cast Version)

The Cast of Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars, Season 6, RuPaul, Tanya Tucker
2021
Постер альбома Okie From Muskogee

Okie From Muskogee

Постер альбома Pack Your Lies And Go

Pack Your Lies And Go

Постер альбома Live From The Troubadour

Live From The Troubadour

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Saturday Dance Experience

Saturday Dance Experience

Постер альбома A Smooth Jazz Christmas

A Smooth Jazz Christmas

Постер альбома System 01 1990​-​1994

System 01 1990​-​1994

Постер альбома На ночь глядя

На ночь глядя

Постер альбома Human

Human

Постер альбома The Best Of Blues Rock

The Best Of Blues Rock