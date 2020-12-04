Сингл
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 & 2; Variations Concertantes; Song without Words
Christophe Coin, Patrick Cohen
Decca Music Group Ltd. • Классическая музыка • 1992
