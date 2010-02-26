Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Monteverdi: Madrigali

Monteverdi: Madrigali

Nadia Boulanger, Ensemble vocal Nadia Boulanger, Ensemble instrumental Nadia Boulanger

Restoration Records  • Классическая музыка  • 1957

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Various composers : french renaissance vocal music

Various composers : french renaissance vocal music

Постер альбома Fauré: Requiem, Nocturne No. 6 & Quatuor à cordes

Fauré: Requiem, Nocturne No. 6 & Quatuor à cordes

Постер альбома Nadia Boulanger - Icon

Nadia Boulanger - Icon

Постер альбома Fauré: Requiem

Fauré: Requiem

Постер альбома Monteverdi: Musique vocale (Mono Version)

Monteverdi: Musique vocale (Mono Version)

Постер альбома Monteverdi: Madrigali (Mono Version)

Monteverdi: Madrigali (Mono Version)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Liszt: Tone Poems

Liszt: Tone Poems

Постер альбома Brahms: The Best Classical Masterpieces Collection

Brahms: The Best Classical Masterpieces Collection

Постер альбома Trumpet Spirit

Trumpet Spirit

Постер альбома Hugues Cuenod : Inédits 1948-1965

Hugues Cuenod : Inédits 1948-1965

Постер альбома Brahms: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 & 2

Brahms: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 & 2

Постер альбома Monteverdi: Musique vocale

Monteverdi: Musique vocale