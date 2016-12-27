Golden Moments

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Kenny Burrell
Soul Surfin'
Introducing Kenny Burrell, The Complete Sessions
Blue Bash!
The Artist Selects
Omicron
I'm a Fool to Want You
Больше звука
Rainy Nights
Wonderful.....John Coltrane
Song Corner (3)
Battle of Swing
Voices of America: Men and Women in Jazz (The Greatest American Jazz Singers of All Time Sing the 88 Greatest American Songs of All Time - Ella Fitzerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Ray Charles and Many Others)
Don't Worry Be Jazzy By Nina Simone