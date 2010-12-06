Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnanyi
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 "Pastoral"
Schubert, delibes, pierné, grainger, sibelius, borodin & rachmaninov: symphony no. 8 - coppelia cydalise et le chêvre-pied - shepherd's hey - kuolema - prince igor, act 2 - symphony no. 2 - the final electrics
Tchaikovsky, Rymsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov, Nicolai, Saint-Saëns & Halvorsen: 1812 Overture - The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 20 - Sadko - Prelude Overture - Danse Macabre - Entry March of the Boyars - The "light-Ray" Electrics
Tchaikovsky, Strauss II, Sibelius, Schumann, Dvorák, Brahms & Wagner: 1812 Overture - Waltzes - Valse Triste - Finlandia - Träumerei - Slavonic Dance - Hungarian Dance No. 5 - Symphony No. 2 - Lohengrin (Acoustic - Light Ray Electric)
Rudhyar: Out of the Darkness
Riley: The Sands
Больше звука
Logozo
Classics - Chet Baker
Machaut : Messe de nostre dame
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Music for Small Orchestra; Study in Mixed Accents; Three Songs; Three Chants; String Quartet; Two Ricercari; Andante for String Orchestra; Rissolty Rossolty; Suite for Wind Quintet / Charles Seeger: John Hardy
Journey Of Dreams
Maestro