Count Basie And Friends

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Count Basie
Strike Up the Band
Basie Swings, Bennett Sings
Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59
Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz
Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings
Больше звука
Bird And Diz: The Genius Of Charlie Parker #4
Evening Soundtrack
The Greatest!! Count Basie Plays Joe Williams Sings Standards
The Duke Swings Vol 1
Ultimate Dizzy Gillespie
Count Basie: The Collection