Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Santana
Energia (feat. Jose Santana, Salvador Santana, Orlando Torriente & Piero Amadeo Infante)
Pé no Chão
Recuerdos
Big Homie
Puro Sentimiento (feat. Santana)
Ten songs for you
Больше звука
Naked II
Look At Me Now (Remastered)
Dallas Convention Center, Dallas, November 15. 1976
In Memory of Dan McCafferty - No Turning Back
KUOW FM Broadcast The Coliseum Seattle 7th June 1970 Part One
The Wonderful World of the 60's - 100 Hit Songs