Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jaco Pastorius
Word of Mouth Sextet (Live at the Montreal Jazz Festival, July 3 1982)
Invitation (Live With The World Of Mouth Bigband)
Honestly Solo (Live in Italy)
Jaco
In New York (Recorded Live November 1985)
The Florida Concert (Live)
Больше звука
Only Big Hit Collection
Mwandishi: The Complete Warner Bros. Recordings
200 Hits Jazz (200 Greatest Jazz Hits of All Time)
The Mandé Variations
The Masters of Jazz: 33 Best of Duke Ellington, Vol. 3
Live At Birdland, 1951-1952