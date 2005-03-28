Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Michael Tilson-Thomas
Berg: Violin Concerto, Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
Berg: Seven Early Songs: Die Nachtigall
Tilson Thomas: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke
Tilson Thomas: From the Diary of Anne Frank, Pt. 1: "It's an odd idea..."
Tilson Thomas: Meditations on Rilke - Immer wieder
Michael Tilson Thomas: From the Diary of Anne Frank, Pt. 3: "Dear Kitty!!!..."
Больше звука
The Guns of Navarone - Music from World War II Films
The Triumphal Verdi
Bach at Bedtime
Pre-Release Duets Album & Aria Cantilena
Fauré: Requiem; Pelléas et Mélisande; Pavane for Orchestra and Choir
Brahms: Symphony No.1/Dvorák: Othello Overture