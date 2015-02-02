An Evening with Cole Porter

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Cole Porter
Gustav Csik Compositions
Cole Porter in the 1930S
Cole Porter's The New Yorkers (2017 Encores! Cast Recording)
Kiss Me Kate (2019 Broadway Cast Recording)
Cole Porter's You Never Know (World Premiere Cast Recording)
The Legend
Больше звука
Kiss Me Kate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Anthologie 100 titres (Remastered)
I've Got You Under My Skin
Rare & Early Pop Songs, Vol.2
The Magic Greatest Collection
All the Greatest Songs