Edge of Thorns (Bonus Track Edition)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Savatage
Return to Wacken (Celebrating the Return on the Stage of One of the World's Greatest Progressive Metal Bands)
Streets: A Rock Opera
Streets: A Rock Opera (Narrated Version)
Poets and Madmen (2011 Edition)
Ghost in the Ruins - A Tribute to Criss Oliva (2011 Edition) [Live]
Handful of Rain (2011 Edition)
Больше звука
Gutter Ballet (2011 Edition)
Power of the Night (2011 Edition)
Havoc
Lotus
Fifth Son of Winterdoom
Keep It To Yourself