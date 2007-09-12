Grieg: Lyric Pieces

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Hideyo Harada
Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy & Piano Sonata No. 21
Schumann: Fantasie, Kreisleriana & Arabeske
Tchaikovsky: The Seasons & Rachmaninoff: Variations On a Theme of Corelli
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in F Minor, Op. 2 No. 1: II. Adagio
Mozart, W.A.: The Piano Sonatas; Piano Music For 4 Hands
Brahms (Sonatas for Cello & Piano)
Echoes Of Life
Beethoven: Sonate "Au clair de lune" - Chopin: Polonaises, Fantaisie-impromptu & Scherzo No. 3
Bach, JS: Goldberg Variations
Больше звука